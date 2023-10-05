Midland Fire Department responds to two structure fires on back-to-back days

MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Marianna Ave. There were no occupants and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The next day at about 8:15 a.m., at about 8:15 a.m., MPD responded to another structure fire in the 9800 block of WCR 54. No injuries were reported but the American Red Cross is assisting five displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.