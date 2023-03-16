Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. on March 16 in the 500 block of S. Calhoun St.

It is believed that the fire started in one home and spread to the house to the south. The Midland Fire Department crews were able to evacuate the homes involved, and no injuries have been reported according to the City of Midland.

The American Red Cross has been assisting the displaced residents and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.