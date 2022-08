The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m.

The incident occurred due to a lightning strike. 12 units responded to the scene and the initial investigation revealed that the fire most likely started in the attic due to a lightning strike.