Midland Fire Department responds to fire that spread to 3 buildings on Walnut Lane

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire that burned three buildings in the 1600 block of Walnut Lane on Wednesday night, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

The fire started as an exterior fire, then went up a tree and spread to three structures. One two-story is a total loss, one single-story has minor damage and a third single-story has minimal to no damage.

At last update, the fire was out and crews were putting out hot spots.