Midland Fire Department responds to fire that spread to 3 buildings on Walnut Lane

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire that burned three buildings in the 1600 block of Walnut Lane on Wednesday night, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.
The fire started as an exterior fire, then went up a tree and spread to three structures. One two-story is a total loss, one single-story has minor damage and a third single-story has minimal to no damage.
At last update, the fire was out and crews were putting out hot spots.
No injuries have been reported. This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story if more details become available.