MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland authorities are responding to a fire at the Sprayberry Plant in Midland.

The call came in around 4 p.m. and was initially called in as a tank battery fire.

Midland County Fire Marshal Justin Bunch says a vaccum truck had a rupture in the line and an ignition source caused it to catch fire.

Workers in the area have been moved and no injuries have been reported.

He also tells us the fire seems to be dying down but they are waiting on a DPS helicopter to survey the scene and create a course of action. They also do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as we receive them.

