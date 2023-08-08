Midland Fire Department respond to a call about a single-wide trailer up in flames

In the 2800 block of South County Road 1199, Midland FD responded to a call about a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The call came in around 5:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of South County Road 1199.

Besides the single-wide trailer, Midland FD reported three vehicles on the property sustained heat damage.

The property owner was treated for smoke inhalation on scene. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowner.