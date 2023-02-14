Midland Fire Department investigating fire at apartment complex

The department responded to a call for an attic fire at Renew North Park II Apartments.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at the Renew North Park II Apartments on Tuesday.

According to a city spokesperson, at about 6:45 p.m. crews responded to a call for an attic fire at the complex.

The attic fire extended the full length of the building, damaging eight top floor units, while lower units only had minor damage.

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross is helping the eight displaced families.