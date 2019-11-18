MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is investigating a grass fire in the area of Avalon Drive.

According to the City of Midland, the fire started as a pit fire before becoming out of control. The fire was in a field near the Chevron Headquarters.

The fire started just after 2:30 p.m. but as of 3 p.m. the fire is under control. However the city says they are investigating.

Avalon Drive was blocked off by the fire department earlier in the day, but says the road should be reopened soon.

