MIDLAND, Texas — Protests against the death of George Floyd and racial inequality continue to take place across the nation, and that includes right here in West Texas.

Latriceia Smith organized two protests Tuesday, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

Smith also brought her two younger brothers to protests to show them what's happening in our country.

"I’m always worried about them and when they’ll grow up, what they have to face on the streets with cops and everything that’s going on in America with the police brutality, the police executions. So I want to make sure they’re out here and protesting with us so they can know what’s going on in the world," Smith said.

Smith tells us the plan was to originally have one protest at 6 p.m., but she received multiple comments asking her to move it to a time when the courthouse would be open.

However, the city and county closed the courthouse along with other city buildings. Mayor Patrick Payton said that this was done out of precaution.

Payton is proud of how Midland has handled protests peacefully, but he still closed the buildings due to potential agitators from out of town.

As for Smith's younger brothers, they are only six and eight years old, yet they were out at both protests. Despite their young age, Smith says she still has to have hard conversations with them about racial inequality.

"It sucks that I have to have that talk with a six year old and an eight year old when they see it on the news and stuff and have to explain to them why our people are getting killed, and I just don’t want them to have to go through any of that stuff," Smith said.

While they may not understand everything that is happening across our country and in the city of Midland, Smith said that they are still afraid of everything that is happening right now.

"They pick up on everything, and they’re afraid as well which is one of the main reasons I’m out here because I don’t think a six year old should be fearing for their life," Smith said.

While Smith said that they shouldn't have to be out protesting for change, they continue to do so.

"We’re all out here for change, and I thought it would make an impact to have my brothers out here too as well with their posters because they’re only children and it’s not 1916, it's 2020. I don’t think I should have to be out here. Things should be changed," Smith said.

