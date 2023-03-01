Midland family grows in size thanks to the power of adoption

In the last 14 years, the lives of Judge Jeffrey Robnett and his wife have changed since the adoption of their kids added to their forever family.

MIDLAND, Texas — "We nicknamed ourselves the Robnett Zoo."

This is no real zoo of course, but there's never a dull moment in the Robnett Family.

A family that has grown in size in the last 14 years.

"We set out to adopt one baby, and it just led to another baby, and another baby, and another baby, and then siblings started being born, and then we met the 4 older children who needed a home, and it just happened, and it wasn’t our plan," said the mother, Dila Robnett. "It’s just something that God had planned for us that was bigger and better than we could imagine."

Through the power of adoption, the Robnett's were able to change the lives of their adopted kids by giving them a forever home.

"We’re proud that we have a group of 4, a group 3, and a group of 2 that are brothers and sisters, biological siblings," said the father, Judge Jeffrey Robnett.

"This is just our calling and what God called us to do," said Robnett. "And as a judge, I see a lot of people that don’t have families, and they end up on the wrong side of the wall. I think what we have lacking in our society is involved moms and dads, and we don’t have complete units of families, and we’re gonna make sure that doesn’t happen to these folks."

According to the Robnett children, this big family has some huge love to give.

"It’s great, there’s never a dull moment, there’s always something fun going on," said their eldest son. "There’s not really fighting, everyone gets mad at each other sometimes over toys, but we all love each other a lot, and at the end of the day, we’re all here for each other."

"My mom and dad are very nice to me, and they're the most precious, and I love them," said another child.

"We all love our dad and mom," they said. "The best thing I like about my family is they're nice, and kind, and care about each other."

By adopting this many children, both parents hope to continue giving endless love, support and opportunities to them.