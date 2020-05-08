Midland family adopts Orchard Park senior pen pals

"I feel lonely myself and I have 3 kids, so I can only imagine how they feel."

MIDLAND, Texas — For the Thomas family, gathering around the kitchen table for pen pal time has become a regular thing.

Every two week they write to Melanie's grandfather, the children's great-grandfather, now that they can't visit him.

"We used to go every Sunday to see him, bring him dinner that I would make him and since the pandemic in March started, we are unable to see him, so we write him letters, send him cards," said Melanie Thomas, mother and Pre-K teacher .

Since it's a team effort, they've asked Orchard Park, where he stays, for more senior pen pals.

This is how they've been spending their free time, putting their love onto paper.

"I think it's meaningful to get a hand-written card," Thomas said.

She got the idea from Next Door when she saw it pop up as a suggestion, but she said she's always had a fancy for these formalities.

"We bought this house from an elderly lady that moved to Florida, we write to her. I write to my neighbors. It's a form of communication that they're used to and that I would like to preserve," Thomas said.

The letters are a lesson both in love and language.

"I love to write to people who may not get as many letters, to make their day, put a smile across their face," Zora Thomas, Melanie's daughter said.

If you'd like to become a pen pal for a senior at Orchard Park, you can call them at (432) 847-4700.