MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge has awarded five businesses a total of $500,000 to start or expand their business.

The winners were:

The challenge, overseen by America's Small Business Development Orientation at UTPB, taught participants how to develop and follow realistic business plans all while competing for a share of the funds.

If you would like to learn more about the Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge you can visit the website.

