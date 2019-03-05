MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge has $500,000 to give away to locals who are starting or expanding their business.

The challenge, which will be overseen by America's Small Business Development Orientation at UTPB, will teach participants how to develop and follow realistic business plans and allow them to compete for a share of the funds.

Interested parties should attend one of three orientations to learn about requirements. Orientations are free but mandatory for those who officially enter the competition.

Five judges will determine 15 businesses to move on to the second round, which will later be narrowed down to eight. The eight finalists will present their business idea to the judges and up to six of them will walk away with a share of the $500,000.

If you are interested in the challenge, you can attend the orientations at the UTPB CEED Building. Meetings are as follows:

May 28-6 to 7:30 p.m.

May 29-12 to 1:30 p.m.

May 30-6 to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about the Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge you can visit the website.