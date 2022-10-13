Midland EMT receives new HVAC system

The new system is courtesy of Bosworth and Lennox's "Feel the Love" program.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system.

The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference.

For the fourth year of the program, Lennox asked the community to nominate a firefighter, and Terravion (Ray) Anders has been selected as this year's nominee.

Anders has been with the the Midland Fire Department for three years. He was nominated by friends, family members and co-workers because they say he has a selfless nature, is a huge asset to the community and is an outstanding husband and father.

In addition to his work with MFD, Anders has been a guest speaker at various MISD schools during Black History Month and is a member of Lifehouse Fellowship Church.

Lennox is donating the HVAC system and The Bosworth Company provides the manpower.