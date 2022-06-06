Midland, Ector County ISDs offering summer meals to students

Both districts will be serving lunch and breakfast at various locations throughout the city as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

TEXAS, USA — Midland and Ector County ISDs are offering free summer meals for students.

Meals are available for students 18 and under in both cities and for 21 and under with disabilities in Odessa.

For dates, times and locations offered by Midland ISD, you can visit the MISD website .

Midland ISD also suggests some community partners outside of schools like Rope Youth and Midland Soup Kitchen.

To see ECISD's list of dates, times and locations, you can visit the ECISD website .