x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland, Ector County ISDs offering summer meals to students

Both districts will be serving lunch and breakfast at various locations throughout the city as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
Credit: Midland ISD

TEXAS, USA — Midland and Ector County ISDs are offering free summer meals for students.

Meals are available for students 18 and under in both cities and for 21 and under with disabilities in Odessa.

Both districts will be serving lunch and breakfast at various locations throughout the city as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

For dates, times and locations offered by Midland ISD, you can visit the MISD website

Midland ISD also suggests some community partners outside of schools like Rope Youth and Midland Soup Kitchen.

To see ECISD's list of dates, times and locations, you can visit the ECISD website.

Our summer meals program is in full swing! Visit midlandisd.net/summermeals for a list of locations and guidelines. Meals are free for all students, even if not participating in our summer intersession!

Posted by Midland ISD on Monday, June 6, 2022

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

West Texas Food Bank partners with H-E-B to hold Kids Farmers Market