Midland Eagle Scout's flag retirement collection boxes for veterans to retire old flags

For Carter Callaway's Eagle Scout project he built and set up multiple flag retirement drop boxes throughout Midland for veterans to retire their flags.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland High Senior, Carter Callaway has his plate pretty full with extracurriculars from being in the Drumline to participating on the school's Robotics Team.

But just as long as Carter's been in school, he's been in Boy Scouts. He first got started in Cub Scouts at 7-years-old and now he's 18-years-old and has made his way all the way to Eagle Scout. Which also means he has to complete an Eagle Scout project.

Initially, he says he didn't know what project he would do "I had a few ideas for different projects but none of them seemed to click with me."

However, he later began thinking of the veterans in his Troop, "there’s a lot of veterans in my scout troop and they’re always the ones doing the flag retirement," he says.

So Callaway made the decision to build boxes for veterans to retire their old flags. He's placed the flag collection boxes at four locations; Midland High School, Bowie Elementary School, Black Rifle Coffee, and First Baptist Activity Building.

"I talked with some of the schools and different community organizations and I have the places I have now," says Callaway.

He completed his Eagle Project in three months but he didn't do it alone, "I had a lot of boys and men come and help and a few family members," he says.

And with one of the collection boxes being at the school he attends, a piece of him will still be at MHS even after he graduates. "It’s really cool and I feel like I’m always gonna have a part of an actual thing I helped make here. It has my name on it, on the plaque."