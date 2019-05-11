MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Public Library has been working to bring creativity to the Tall City, including a mural on the revamped building.

Calina Mishay, a mural artist out of Alpine, has been hard at work on the project. Rae Ripple, her partner on the project, will also be constructing a hot air balloon sculpture for the library.

"It's just been such an honor to be here and with Rae coming up next week, you know, I feel like things are really coming together," said Mishay.

The entire project is expected to be completed at the end of November.

I hope they love it number one, and I hope they want more art," said Mishay. "It doesn't necessarily have to be my art but just plugging in local artists to do more murals, art and plugging into that cultural scene and what it can do for a city."

The downtown library was renamed "Library at the Plaza" back in March 28 and reopened to the public on April 22.

RELATED: Midland downtown library renamed ‘Library at the Plaza’

RELATED: Midland County Library invites public to use Reclamation Station