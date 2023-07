The market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market will be happening on July 8 on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

It will take place rain or shine from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Dogs on a leash are welcomed and vendors are required to make or grow all their own products.