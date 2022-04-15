Midland Downtown Farmers Market holding Easter egg hunt

Over 6,000 eggs will be hidden at the Museum of the Southwest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market meets every Saturday morning, but on April 16 there will be a special twist.

This day's event will feature a special Easter egg hunt in collaboration with the Midland County Fair.

Over 6,000 eggs will be hidden at the Museum of the Southwest lawn.

Children zero to 12 can come out at 10 a.m. to participate.

There will also be a bounce house, music and even an appearance from the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to the egg hunt, there will be dozens of vendors from 8 a.m. to noon selling art, coffee, candles, salsa and more.

If you can't make it out, you can visit the Farmers Market Facebook page to stay in the know about events and vendors for upcoming Saturdays.