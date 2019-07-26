MIDLAND, Texas — Midland doctor Carl D'Agostino, who is under investigation after the FBI and DEA raided his office in January, has now lost his institutional permit.

In order to regain the permit, he will have to complete a list of requirements under a temporary medical license.

The Texas Medical Board began investigating after D'Agostino was accused of committing several offenses, including prescribing patients with large amounts of substances without a valid reason.

In order to regain the institutional permit, D'Agostino must complete a program on pain management, pass the medical jurisprudence exam, pay a $5,000 fee and have his practice monitored by another physician for a set amount of time.

If D'Agostino completes these requirements, he will regain his institutional permit and be allowed to keep his medical license.

