Midland Development Corporation supports UTPB Small Business Program

This program, known as the incubator and makerspace grant agreement between the two, is able to continue to help out its students and start-up businesses by giving them the resources they need to succeed.

"The space has recently undergone renovation," said Executive Director of Midland Development Corporation Sara Harris. "It's complete. It's a really fantastic space not only for students, but for the community to come in and utilize it for an incubator for small businesses. There is office space available, there are lab available, this is going to be a nexus for small business to utilize those resources."