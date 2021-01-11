Midland Development Corporation hopes to continue aerospace growth

During the pandemic, a lot of industries lost money. However, the aerospace industry just keeps growing, including in the Permian Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas —

"We did bring five aerospace companies to Midland last week for meetings and one-on-one discussions," said Sara Harris, Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation. "It's really invaluable time to meet in person, have great dialogue, and then show them why Midland can be a great place to bring their business."

The MDC met today and got an update from their aerospace consultant about how the business side of the Midland International Air and Space Port is doing, and things are going well.

"The success of companies like AST Space Mobile has shown that Midland is a place for successful satellite manufacturing and technology companies," said Harris. "It's great to have them on the ground here, hiring people from Midland, adding to our economy."

Companies want to check Midland out for a couple of reasons. For one, the air and space port is less congested than a lot of others throughout the country.

"They like the fact that we already have a corridor established for suborbital flight at the Midland International Air and Space Port," said City Councilman Michael Trost.

Although the aerospace industry is becoming more prominent, oil and gas will remain on top.

"I want to make it real clear, this isn't about replacing the oil industry," said Trost. "Until the last drop of oil is pumped out of the Permian Basin, oil will be number one, this is something to help underpin, if you will, our economy."

But the hope is that the two industries will bring out the best of each other.