The Midland Development Corporation is doing what it can to help businesses through these difficult times.

MDC is offering loans to businesses unable to access paycheck protection program funds.

Community National Bank and MDC are working together to facilitate forgivable loans up to $25,000.

Oil and gas small businesses are excluded from these loans.

The program has been up and running for about a month now and is still open to applications.