Midland Development Corporation on track to acquire new property

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council and the Midland Development Corporation are always looking for new ways to bring more jobs, companies and people to Midland.

On Monday the MDC approved the purchase of two buildings in Downton Midland.

"This is a key piece of downtown because it adjoins Centennial Park. We want to continue the redevelopment and revitalization downtown," said Sara Harris, Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation.

These buildings are located at 210 N. Big Spring and 211 N. Colorado St., right by the Western United Life Building.

"It was most attractive because it's by properties that the MDC and the city already own," said Harris.

One of the biggest perks of these purchases would mean more parking.

"Any large redevelopment project requires either surface parking or a garage, the acquisition of this property will enable us to attract large redevelopment prospects that will include parking to make sure the deals work," said Harris.

However, there is more approval needed to seal the deal.

Harris said, "City council has to approve the purchase and sale agreement that the MDC approved on Monday." She continued, "Revitalization and redevelopment is one of the goals of city council so this helps to further that."

The city council will meet on January 25th and discuss the approval.

The cost of these properties would total approximately $4.9 million.

"Our overall goal is to attract a really large redevelopment project for downtown that will draw tens of millions of dollars in private capital investment and help revitalize downtown," Harris said.

Downtown Midland is attracting people and businesses from all over.