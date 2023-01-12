Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating woman missing for over 5 years

Caitlin Denison's family last heard from her back in January 2018 after she told them she was in Midland with a man she met in Reno, Nevada.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are asking for help locating Caitlin Denison, a woman who has been missing for more than five years.

Denison is from Reno, Nevada and back in January 2018, she told her family that she was in Midland with a man she met in Reno.

Her family eventually received a call from her saying she feared for her life and since then, they have not heard or seen her since.

Denison is 5 feet and about 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left finger of an alien head and the letter "M" as well as two piercings on each side of her nose and a piercing on her bottom lip.