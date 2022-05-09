Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help in missing person cold case

Caitlin Denison, of Reno, Nevada, was last heard from on January 10, 2018.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a woman who has been missing since 2018.

Caitlin Denison, of Reno, Nevada, was last heard from on January 10, 2018. She called her family saying she felt scared for her life after she told them she was going to Midland with a man she met in Reno.

Caitlin is described as 5-feet-tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has several tattoos, including an alien head and the letter “M” on her left finger and a Libra scale on her left forearm. She also has two piercings on each side of her nose and a piercing on her bottom lip.

Information on Denison’s whereabouts could be worth a $2,500 cash reward. No caller ID is ever used, and tippers will remain anonymous.