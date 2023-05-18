Midland Crime Stoppers and MPD ask for help with hit & run incident

On May 6, an unknown vehicle ran a red light and struck a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Big Spring St and W. Golf Course Road before fleeing the scene.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department have asked for help gathering information about a hit and run incident on May 6.

Around 8:51 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling on the 1700 block of N. Big Spring Street. The vehicle ignored the red light and continued through before striking a pedestrian crossing the roadway at the intersection of N. Big Spring Street and W. Golf Course Road. The vehicle would immediately leave the scene and the pedestrian suffered a serious bodily injury forcing the pedestrian to be airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

There were pieces of a headlight cover left at the scene, and the suspect's vehicle should have damage to the front left headlight. Witnesses at the scene said the vehicle was going too fast while it was dark for them to get any information about the vehicle. All the cameras in the area also have been checked and led to no additional information.

If you have any information about the incident, people can contact the Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS mobile app.