One dead in fatal crash on Mockingbird Lane

The one-vehicle crash occurred at 4:37 a.m. on November 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — A male driver was pronounced dead this morning following a fatal one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened around 4:37 a.m. on November 20. Midland Police and Fire departments were called to go to the crash located in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

MPD says the driver was in a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and was found dead at the scene of the crash. The male driver was the only one in the car.

After the Midland Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash, they initially determined that the Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Mockingbird and driving at high speeds according to a press release.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree with his car. The investigation is still going on.