Midland County Young Republicans host 2021 Bush Day Dinner

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —
The Midland County Young Republicans held the 2021 Bush Day Dinner Tuesday at the Bush Convention Center.
This year was the first time that MCYR has hosted the event. U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw was the featured guest speaker.
MCYR President Steven Villela said he hopes having the event will help encourage young people to get involved in the voting process.
“It is important that we bridge the gap between the average voter, which is in their sixties, versus where our community is, where it's in the 31 to 32 age range, so that is something that I hope to do as this club does and I hope we can bridge that gap and bring the average voter closer to the average age,” Villela said.
The organization hopes to hold more events like this one moving forward.