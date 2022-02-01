Midland County warns residents about 3G network phase out

Many carriers will look to remove 3G networks before the end of 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Emergency Management Department, along with the County Fire Marshal, have warned residents about the 3G phase out.

Residents have been asked to look into their plans and make sure their mobile devices do not run on 3G network.

"With 3G services going away, it is extremely important to ensure devices that communicate through a cellular service have been upgraded," said Justin Bunch, Midland County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator. "Many devices ranging from emergency medical notification pedants to alarm monitoring rely on 3G services. Contact your provider to ensure your device will continue to operate."