MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners have approved a new transitional mental health care facility.

The facility will house 25 beds and allow patients to go in for 30 to 90 days, rather then sitting in jail.

Patients will be able to learn job, home and budgeting skills as well as stabilize during the transition period.

Commissioners gave the approval to move ahead with the abatement process on September 23.

The proposed building is located near the county courthouse, but the location was recently found to have asbestos.

"We're still in the process of determining if that will be the building," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

"There are some other options on the table that we have yet to consider. Like I said, once we found out there is asbestos, it's nice to remove that asbestos."

Commissioners say they hope to start the process within the next 120 days.

RELATED: West Texas Food Bank rebrands community kitchen

RELATED: Highway to be named after late MPD officer Nathan Heidelberg

RELATED: Midlander scammed out of nearly $200,000