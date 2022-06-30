Midland County to hold grand opening ceremony for Gratitude Square Memorial

The event will take place on July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A grand opening for Midland County's Gratitude Square Memorial will be held on July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will have a flag raising ceremony by a local Boy Scout troop, the pledge led by Sheriff Criner, and a prayer led by Pastor Roy Smith. The Patriot Guard, Midland County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol and Honor Guard will also be in attendance.

This project was designed by Midland County to honor their local deceased veterans. It will have a wall with engraved names of veterans who were honorably discharged, and it will be open to the public to use any time.