Midland County to celebrate re-opening of Fairgrounds Road

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County will celebrate the re-opening of Fairgrounds Road.

There will be a press conference held on January 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Midland Farmers Co-Op Parking Lot.

The county paved 1.65 miles of Fairgrounds Road from Garden City Hwy to Front Street, Business 20 or Hwy 80.

The total cost of the design, construction and driveways came out to a total of around $ 2.68 million. $700,000 came from the city's contribution.

The county budgeted $50 million and around $3 million yearly over the last ten years.