Midland County Sheriff's Office in need of volunteers to help crisis victims

The Crisis Intervention Unit helps victims or bystanders of crimes get the help and support they need.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Crisis Intervention Unit has been around for more than 30 years.

The unit started because when officers are investigating crimes, there are other victims that need help and support. C.I.U. volunteers are necessary to have effective law enforcement, while also supporting victims.

"It could be a homicide, it could be a domestic violence, it could be a stranded motorist, anything like that, they could call us out to help assist with," said Ulanda Suggs, director of C.I.U.

The responders help get the victims in touch with resources, or get them any type of other help they need.

"We normally do a lot of transports for our officers, our investigators, for children who have to be taken to the rape crisis center," said Suggs. "There's a number of things we do to help the officers out in the scene and from the scene."

This often brings them face-to-face with people in difficult situations.

"We meet them on the worst day of their life, when they're going through something that's traumatic," said Suggs.

Something that is tough, but is rewarding and necessary.

"It's a way of giving back to the community, and you do make a difference," said Suggs.

The C.I.U. is asking for volunteers to help support people in our community in times of need.

"You do help people, you do make a difference, you really do," said Suggs.

There are a few requirements to be a volunteer.

You must be at least 21 years old, have no felonies on your record, have a valid drivers license, be a resident of Ector, Martin or Midland counties and attend the 20 to 24 hours of training.

Classes begin on Aug. 29 and run into September.