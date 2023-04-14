Midland County Sheriff's Office to host hamburger fundraiser on April 19

The event will be a fundraising effort benefitting Officer John Barber. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fannin Terrace Baptist Church on 2800 Mogford Street.

Each plate will be $10 and include a burger, chips and a drink. Dine in or take out will both be options and cash or check is acceptable. The burgers will be cooked by the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang. People can also place call ahead orders by contacting Amanda Scannell at 432-664-5036.