Midland County Sheriff's Office to hold fundraiser for Eastland Complex fire victims

MIDLAND, Texas — MCSO and the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang have partnered together to hold a fundraiser for Eastland Complex fire victims and MCSO Mounted Patrol.

This fundraiser will be on April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fannin Terrace Baptist Church on 2800 Mogford St.

This event will help out the Eastland community and Mounted Patrol get resources to be prepared for the next potential disaster. The Midland Meat Market will donate the meat and fixings for the event.

For $10, each plate will have either a burger or cheeseburger, beans, chips and a drink.