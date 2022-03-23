Midland County Sheriff's Office to hold donation event for East Texas Wildfire victims

The drive will be on March 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot south of 400 S. Main Building B.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office will be holding a donation drive to help the victims of the East Texas Wildfires.

The drop off will be located in the parking lot south of 400 S Main Building B from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 26.

"The Midland County Sheriff's Office continues to lift up in prayer the Eastland community that has been devastated by the loss of lives and property due to the wildfires,” said Sheriff David Criner.