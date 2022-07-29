Midland County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in solving crime

The Midland County Sherriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking citizens for help in finding suspect.

MIDLAND, Texas — On July 24, 2022 the Midland County Sheriff's Office Central Detention Facility went into lockdown due to heavy smoke in the building.

Investigators discovered that a suspect wearing a Dallas Cowboys Football jersey, jeans, and a baseball cap threw a lit road flare on top of the jail, attempting to burn the building down.

The suspect was seen on video standing on Washington Avenue throwing the flare on top the facility.

The suspect is shown on the image attached to this story. More pictures of the suspect can be viewed on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page .

Anyone that provides information on this case that leads to the identity and the arrest of the suspect will be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

To submit a tip, call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the P3 mobile TIPS app.