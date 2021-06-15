Midland County Sheriff's Office receives $105,000 donation from the Bustin' For Badges Clay Shoot

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office received a donation check for $105,000 from the Bustin' For Badges Clay Shoot.
The money will go towards improving technology at the jail.
"It's just amazing how the community supports their law enforcement in Midland and Ector County," said MCSO Sheriff David Criner. "We each got that amount, and especially coming off of COVID, I think that's the most we have ever had. It's just amazing the support we have out her in West Texas."
The next Bustin' For Badges fundraiser will be next spring.