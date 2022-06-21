Midland County Sheriff's Office donates some law enforcement tokens for a special cause

A kid named Bennett who is dealing with a rare heart condition is going around the country to collect police memorabilia and make his wishes come true.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has donated a patch, pin and coin to one special kid.

Born in 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with HLHS, a condition where the left side of his heart did not develop properly. Since being born, he has had already four open heart surgeries.

Bennett has been traveling across the country and visiting with local law enforcement agencies. As part of his Make-a-Wish mission, Bennett was able to be a police officer for a day and had the time of his life. He loves police officers and is their biggest fan.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office wanted to join in on the mission and provided Bennett with a letter and plenty of police memorabilia.

Bennett's Family recently found out that he will eventually need to have a heart transplant sooner than they expected.