MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office will be holding Christmas at the Horseshoe on December 18.

The event will run 5 to 8:30 p.m. and feature hot cocoa, arts and crafts, a music production and a light show.

Santa Claus will be visiting throughout the night and there will also be a nativity scene.