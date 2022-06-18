x
Midland County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating a missing horse

The 17-year-old horse named Doc was last seen on June 17 at Broken Horn, which is near Rankin Hwy and ECR 132.
Credit: Midland County Sheriff's Office

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a horse that went missing on June 17. 

The horse named Doc was last seen at Broken Horn, which is near Rankin Hwy and ECR 132.

The family looked all day for the horse by driving down every county road in the area. 

Doc is a 17-year-old palomino gelding and is very much underweight due to a heart condition according to the MCSO.

Credit: Midland County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has seen this horse, please contact the Midland County Sheriff's Office or the owner of the horse, Cami Garner, at 432-661-4640. 

