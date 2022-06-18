Midland County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating a missing horse

The 17-year-old horse named Doc was last seen on June 17 at Broken Horn, which is near Rankin Hwy and ECR 132.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a horse that went missing on June 17.

The family looked all day for the horse by driving down every county road in the area.

Doc is a 17-year-old palomino gelding and is very much underweight due to a heart condition according to the MCSO.