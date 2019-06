MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier today (Wednesday) a presentation of $5,000.00 was made to the Canine Unit of Midland County Sheriff’s Department on behalf of Floyd and Claudia Lewis of the Star Lite Saloon and Lucky 7 Downloads, which were represented by James Smith.

This donation was made in memory of the late Sheriff Gary Painter. Accepting the donation were: Acting Sheriff, Richard Gillette; Chief Deputy, Rory McKinney; and Sheriff Painter’s son, Justin Painter.