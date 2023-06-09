Midland County sets guidelines for local protests

All protests will be exclusively held at the flagpoles that are located on the south side of the courthouse building.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has announced that all protests will be permitted at the flagpoles located on the south side of the courthouse building starting on June 9, 2023.

According to a press release from Midland County, the courthouse flagpoles represent a designated space of justice and democracy for peaceful protests. The county also said that all protest is required to be run in a peaceful and respectful manner.

The use of megaphones or amplification devices will now not be permitted by the county in order to prevent any disruptions to legal proceedings and other activities at the courthouse.

All protests must be finished by 7:00 p.m.