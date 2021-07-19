Midland county commissioners deciding on flushing residents' septic tanks

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Smelly, flooded septic tanks: A stinky problem in more ways than one.



"We work with local companies and see if we can get these people some discounts or some deals, get with the city and see if the city would waive their fee that they charge the septic companies, just whatever we can do to reduce the cost burden on the residents that were affected," said Justin Bunch, Midland county emergency management coordinator.



As for the areas impacted?



County road 16 and 120, Faudree and highway 80 and Cotton flat road.



Porta potties were put in two weeks ago, but these residents need a permanent fix in their own homes.



"Porta potties, it's just like a bandaid, it's not going to solve the problem," Bunch said.



Commissioner Luis Sanchez has been the one with dozens of complaints from his constituents. He is calling the special meeting for tomorrow.



"I don't know if other commissioners are in the same situation that I'm in. Obviously I can't contact them and ask them because that's breaking the rules. What we can do is actually have a meeting and speak about it," said Luiz Sanchez, Midland county commissioner precinct 3. "We're going to come up with some criteria specifically to some of these areas and a decision will be made then."



According to Bunch, the money to fix this problem will likely come from the emergency supplies budget. The county budgets $10,000 a year for this.