MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter on County Road 1175 and East County Road 135 on Sunday night.

As deputies attempted to make contact with the man inside his home he fired shots at them and proceeded to barricade himself in the home.

Deputies are currently establishing a perimeter at the scene. The situation is still ongoing, as such, the public is being asked to avoid the area.

NewsWest 9 has a reporter on the way to the location, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.