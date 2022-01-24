Midland County Republican Party hosting candidate meet and greet

Anyone can come out and meet the Republican candidates ahead of the March primary.

MIDLAND, Texas — The primary election is coming up on March 1, and there are a few West Texas races votes should be informed about.

The Midland County Republican Party and the Midland County Young Republicans are teaming up to hold a candidate meet and greet.

Anyone can come out and meet the Republican candidates for positions like county commissioner, county judge and more.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.