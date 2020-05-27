MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office held a memorial on April 26 to honor Gary Painter and his more than 3 decades of service to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

The ceremony brought out Midland County officials, Painter's loved ones, and former colleagues.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office's Honor Guard performed a tribute to painter with a three volley salute.

Tuesday marked one year since Gary Painter passed away unexpectedly after being found unresponsive at his home.

Painter's daughter Jennifer said that coping has been difficult.

"It just feels surreal, almost like it couldn't have happened, and especially shouldn't have been a year already," said Jennifer Painter.

Jennifer says she misses his advice, and love.

Many of Painter's colleagues like Commissioner Luis Sanchez and County Judge Terry Johnson also remember the late sheriff for the authoritative, but kind and respectful, demeanor he steadily maintained.

"We had our disagreements, but he was always a gentleman about it, we'd agree to disagree, then we'd figure something else out and move forward," said Sanchez.

"He took me on two different tours of his facility, and I loved his attitude about it, if you didn't like how he maintained his jail, don't visit it," Johnson said with a smile on his face.

After Painter passed, Richard Gillette was appointed to replace the late sheriff until the end of his term.

Gillette has since retired, and David Criner was elected and is now the Midland County Sheriff.

Criner says he knew Gary Painter for decades, and saw Painter as a mentor, a man that was never short on advice.

"One of the traits he developed in me was to be respectful to everyone and treat them with integrity," said Criner.

The two worked as partners for the Midland County Sheriff's office in the early 80s before Criner would eventually take a job as a highway patrolman.

Criner now says he's trying to run the Midland County Sheriff's Office with the tradition and respect that Gary Painter left behind.

RELATED: Sheriff Painter to be honored with life-size bronze statue

RELATED: Deputies spend off days rebuilding porch for West Odessa woman