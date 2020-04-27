MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court met Monday, discussing the reception of a state grant for the August 2019 mass shooting and a contract for the county COVID-19 community information gathering program, CHAT.

Mass Shooting Grant:

Midland County has now received state funds from a grant that was promised one year ago as a result of the mass shooting that took place on August 31 of 2019.

The county has received $16,000 from the state to reimburse expenses for autopsies conducted by the county medical examiner as well as the towing of vehicles that were involved in the tragedy.

CHAT Program:

Specifics of the contract with a company for the CHAT program have now been finalized.

CHAT is an texting program designed to source information about the spread of COVID-19 through community participation, users text 432-287-7337 and are asked whether they have experienced three common COVID-19 symptoms.

With the contract finalized, we now know that the service cost for Midland County will not exceed $15,000 over the course of two months.

The funds for marketing and planning will be drawn from the county judge's professional service budget.

