MIDLAND, Texas — Bookworms will be satisfied this summer, as the Midland Library started their summer reading program on June 1st.

"Reading books they get points. We have performers that come in throughout the summer, so if they attend those they also get points," said Education Coordinator Hannah Johnson. "If they complete the program they get in a drawing for a bicycle."

Summer Reading Summer is an exciting time for kids, young adults, and families. There is no school, vacations, and many hours to spend having a great time. Discovering books and reading for pleasure helps students maintain strong reading skills.

On Monday, as parents walked up to register children for the program, the kids received a shirt that they could spray paint and decorate themselves.

"We did this program last summer with him," said mother Brandy Bullock. "I think it's a great tool to get kids reading skills up throughout the summer."

The library has numerous other events scheduled within June and July but the Summer Reading program concludes July 31st.

RELATED: Crisis Center of West Texas moves 2020 Wonder Girls camp online

RELATED: Midland County Library Summer Lunch program giving free books to kids